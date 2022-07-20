Skip to main content
Appeal to find Brainerd man missing since July 16

Appeal to find Brainerd man missing since July 16

John Ciminski, 64, was last seen the morning of July 16.

BCA

John Ciminski, 64, was last seen the morning of July 16.

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 64-year-old man who has been missing since last weekend.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a public appeal on Wednesday to find John Ciminski. He was last seen on July 16 around 8 a.m. walking in north Brainerd, with "no known or suspected destination."

Ciminski is described to be 5'11'' tall, weighing 250 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he may be wearing a blue Minnesota Twins t-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information about where he is is asked to call Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805, or dial 911.

Next Up

John Ciminski
MN News

Appeal to find Brainerd man missing since July 16

John Ciminski, 64, was last seen the morning of July 16.

minneapolis aquatennial
MN News

Minneapolis says Aquatennial will have 'significant' police presence

It follows safety concerns not just at major events in the Twin Cities, but nationally.

Screen Shot 2022-07-20 at 6.57.53 AM
MN News

Matt Birk under spotlight for comments on abortion, women, and rape

The Republican candidate is Scott Jensen's running mate in this November's elections.

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 4.09.42 PM
MN Food & Drink

New ballpark and Lift Bridge brewery planned for Hudson

There's a new destination for beer and baseball in the works.

Hakeem Muhammad
MN News

Minnesota murder suspect charged for crash that killed 6-year-old

Hakeem Waheed Muhammad, 28, faces multiple charges for two separate cases.

ambulance
MN News

Kansas City man killed in semi rollover crash in Minnesota

The crash happened before sunrise Monday in Baxter.

storm clouds
MN Weather

Severe t-storm watch in northern Minnesota, Wisconsin

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.

hubbard county sheriff
MN News

Police: Drunk-driver sped away after hitting teen with pickup

The 18-year-old woman suffered hand and foot injuries.

court room
MN News

Former MN wrestling coach acquitted by jury in 2 sexual assault cases

Mustafa Shabazz was originally charged with sexual assault involving two young girls he used to coach.

Screen Shot 2022-07-19 at 12.32.24 PM
Minnesota Life

Edina looks to restore native ecosystem at shuttered golf course

Voters will decide on funding for the plans.

Ilhan Omar
MN News

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar arrested in Washington, D.C.

The congresswoman was at the nation's capitol to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

police lights squad car
MN News

A dozen shots fired at St. Paul home overnight

The blaze of gunfire happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Related

FaheyMissingWhiteBearLake
MN News

Public appeal to find missing White Bear Lake man

Joseph Fahey, 67, was last seen Thursday and could be heading to the northeastern part of Minnesota.

MissingMankatoWomanSideBySide
MN News

Appeal to find Mankato woman missing since April 25

Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, is described to be five feet nine inches tall and 120 pounds.

Austin Retterath
MN News

Body of missing U of M student found in Mississippi River

Austin Retterath was last seen alive in the morning hours of May 8.

Douglas Schroeder
MN News

Appeal to find 59-year-old man missing from Edina

Douglas Schroeder was last seen on Thursday.

Lawrencio Hernandez
MN News

Missing: Brainerd teenager last seen June 27 in Litchfield

The 16-year-old was last seen in Meeker County.

Screen Shot 2021-08-20 at 9.02.07 AM
MN News

Minneapolis police issue appeal to find man missing since last month

Jose Carlos Lopez, 43, was last seen on July 2 on the 200 block of Groveland Avenue in Minneapolis.

Keith Harvell
MN News

Body pulled from Mississippi River ID'd as missing Elk River man

Keith Harvell had been missing since early last month.

Jackie Little
MN News

Appeal to find Edina man, 34, missing since Friday

Jackie Little hasn't been heard from since March 19.