Appeal to find Brainerd man missing since July 16

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 64-year-old man who has been missing since last weekend.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a public appeal on Wednesday to find John Ciminski. He was last seen on July 16 around 8 a.m. walking in north Brainerd, with "no known or suspected destination."

Ciminski is described to be 5'11'' tall, weighing 250 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said he may be wearing a blue Minnesota Twins t-shirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information about where he is is asked to call Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805, or dial 911.