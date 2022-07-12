Appeal to find dog stolen from Cub Foods in Uptown Minneapolis

Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public's help in finding a dog stolen from a Cub Foods on Monday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the dog was stolen from the entryway of the store around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

A female suspect allegedly took the dog, loaded it Ito her vehicle and left the area.

The dog, Rovey, weights approximately 25 pounds and has black fur with a white chest.

"Rovey is very friendly and was wearing a red collar," police said, adding the dog's owner is "desperate" for her return.

Anyone who sees Rovey or has information is asked to call 311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.