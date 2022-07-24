Appeal to find girl, 10, missing in Minneapolis

A public appeal has been issued to find a 10-year-old girl missing in Minneapolis since Thursday.

Majestii Newsom was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday at her foster home on the 1500 block of Queen Avenue North.

Minneapolis Police Department said in a release on Saturday evening that she is "familiar with the 1600 block of Thomas Avenue North."

She's described as being four-feet tall, weighing 80 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information should call 911.