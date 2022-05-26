Appeal to find man, 30, missing near Mille Lacs Lake since early April

A public appeal has been issued to find a 30-year-old man from Garrison, Minnesota, who has been missing since early April.

The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Police says that is received a missing persons report for Matthew Chapel, Jr. on May 19.

After further investigation, it was determined that Chapel was last seen on April 11, leaving a home on Migizi Drive in Vineland on foot.

A community search for Chapel will be held Friday with his family, tribal police, other Mille Lacs Band departments, and other local residents.

It will start 8 a.m. at the old District 1 Community Center in Vineland.

Anyone with information should call Tribal PD at 320-532-3430. A $3,000 reward is being offered for information that helps locate him.