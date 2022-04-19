Appeal to find man, 58, last seen near Kwik Trip in Anoka

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 58-year-old man who went missing earlier this month.

The Anoka Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a public appeal on Monday to find Keith Harvell.

He was last seen on April 3 around 7:20 p.m. with his vehicle at a Kwik Trip in Anoka. But he's now believed to be on foot "with his direction of travel and destination unknown."

Police say he is possibly in the Twin Cities area.

He is 5'8" tall, weighing 185 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a lighthouse on his left chest, and a tree on his right torso.

Anyone with information should call 911 or call Anoka PD at 763-427-1212