Appeal to find Mankato woman missing since April 25

Police have issued an appeal for help finding woman from Mankato who has been missing for over a week.

The Mankato Public Safety Department released new surveillance images of 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol, who was last seen on April 25 at about 8:45 p.m. at Casey's gas station along Highway 14 in Eagle Lake.

The city is just outside of Mankato.

Nyawuor James Chuol, pictured, was last seen on April 25 at about 8:45 p.m. in Eagle Lake, a city just outside of Mankato.

A search on foot and using an aerial drone was conducted in the area around the gas station on Monday.

Chuol was last seen wearing a hat, blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. She was also seen carrying an over-the-shoulder bag that's white or light in color, according to police.

If anyone has any information regarding Chuol's whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or 507-387-8744.