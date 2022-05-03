Skip to main content
Appeal to find Mankato woman missing since April 25

Nyawuor James Chuol, 30, is described to be five feet nine inches tall and 120 pounds.

Police have issued an appeal for help finding woman from Mankato who has been missing for over a week.

The Mankato Public Safety Department released new surveillance images of 30-year-old Nyawuor James Chuol, who was last seen on April 25 at about 8:45 p.m. at Casey's gas station along Highway 14 in Eagle Lake.

The city is just outside of Mankato.

Nyawuor James Chuol, pictured, was last seen on April 25 at about 8:45 p.m. in Eagle Lake, a city just outside of Mankato.

A search on foot and using an aerial drone was conducted in the area around the gas station on Monday.

Chuol was last seen wearing a hat, blue jacket, black leggings and brown boots. She was also seen carrying an over-the-shoulder bag that's white or light in color, according to police.

If anyone has any information regarding Chuol's whereabouts, they are asked to call 911 or 507-387-8744.

MN News

