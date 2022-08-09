Appeal to find missing northern Minnesota woman

Skip to main content
Appeal: Woman missing from Bemidji since Saturday

Alanna McLean was last seen this past weekend.

Police have put an appeal out to find a missing 32-year-old woman who was last seen this past weekend.

The Bemidji Police Department said Alanna McLean was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 6 and was officially reported missing on Tuesday. Police did not specify where McLean was last seen.

McLean is described to be 5'10", 170 lbs with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. 

Authorities believe that she could be in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area, Minnetonka or Medford, Oregon.

If anyone has information regarding McLean's whereabouts, they are asked to call the police department at 218-333-9111.

