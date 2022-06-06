Appeal to find missing U of M student from Prior Lake

An appeal has been issued to find a University of Minnesota student who has been missing since June 1.

Abdi Ali, 21, of Prior Lake, posted to Twitter at 6:20 a.m. on June 1, the last time he has been seen or heard from.

A picture posted of him at 6 a.m. that same morning show him in outside Ferguson Hall on the University of Minnesota's West Bank campus.

But WCCO, citing police, suggests he may have also been near 10th Street Bridge by Dinkytown and the East Bank campus that morning.

Ali is around 5'8" tall and weighs around 120 lbs. He may have a longboard in his possession.

Anyone who sees him should call 911.