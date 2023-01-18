Appeal to find missing White Bear Lake man

Police have put out an appeal to find a missing 29-year-old White Bear Lake man.

David Bigham Jr. was last seen leaving his home Monday on foot with his destination and direction of travel unknown, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

Bigham is described as white, 6'4" tall, weighing around 235 pounds, with brown/blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with blue jeans and white sneakers.

The BCA says Bigham also has tattoos on his forearms saying "blood makes you related; royalty makes you family," and a heart on one of his hands between his thumb and index finger.

Anyone with information regarding Bigham's whereabouts should call 911, or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.