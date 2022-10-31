Skip to main content
Missing woman last seen in St. Paul's Mac-Groveland neighborhood

Police said she was last seen on Oct. 23.

St. Paul Police Department

Police in St. Paul have issued an appeal to find a missing woman last seen in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood.

Lou Vue, 47, was last seen on Oct. 23 at 8 a.m. around the 1800 block of Randolph Avenue.

Authorities said Vue was last seen wearing a blue/grey hoodie with jeans, and carrying a Jansport backpack with pink flamingos on it. 

St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster told Bring Me The News that Vue is still missing Monday after an original appeal was issued Friday.

If anyone has information regarding Vue's whereabouts they are asked to call 651-291-1111.

