Appeal to find 'vulnerable' high schooler missing in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police say Stephanie Denham was last seen at 4 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Minneapolis PD

Police are appealing to find an 18-year-old woman who has been missing since the early hours of New Year's Day in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis PD says Stephanie Denham – who may also use the last name of Smith – was last seen at 4 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, when she left her home on the 3400 block of Penn Avenue North.

She is a Native American woman who is 5'3" tall, weighing around 160 pounds. She was last seen in a light tan hooded parka with gold or silver hoop earrings.

Police say she is a student at Patrick Henry High School.

Anyone with information should call 911, or send tips anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

