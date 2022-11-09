Arden Hills council incumbents ousted; newcomers back Rice Creek Commons

The Arden Hills' city government saw a major shakeup in Tuesday's midterm election, with voters sending three newcomers to the city council.

Mayoral candidate Gregg Larson ran alongside council candidates Emily Rousseau, Tena Monson and Tom Fabel under a collective campaign effort called "Advance Arden Hills".

Longtime Mayor David Grant defeated Larson by 153 votes, but the three "Advance Arden Hills" council candidates won the race, with Rousseau and Monson ousting Council Members Fran Holmes and Steve Scott.

Fabel won in a special election on the ballot against David Radziej.

The Advance Arden Hills candidates promised to take a less conservative approach to city amenities and redevelopment opportunities, with the group of candidates saying they'd pursue bonding for key trail connections to improve pedestrian and bicycle connectivity.

The candidates also campaigned on their support for the Rice Creek Commons project, which for years has been debated for the city's former Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant — once the largest contaminated site in Minnesota.

Ramsey County purchased the 427-acre property from the federal government in 2013 with the intent to clean-up and redevelop the land with homes, businesses and retail.

Advance Arden Hills' slate of candidates accused city leaders of stalling the project, costing the city affordable housing and other opportunities for growth.

According to the project developer Alatus, Rice Creek Commons is the largest development opportunity available in the Upper Midwest.