Arizonan ID'd as man killed by falling tree at Minnesota resort

Arizonan identified as man killed by falling tree at Minnesota resort

A tree came crashing down on a camper during a severe storm Monday night.

The man killed when a tree fell on a camper in west-central Minnesota during a severe thunderstorm Monday night has been identified as a 72-year-old Arizona man. 

Mark E. Bunney, of Miami, Arizona, died Monday night when a tree came crashing down on the camper he was in at Elmwood Resort, located on Lake Mary about six miles southwest of Alexandria. 

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office also identified the woman injured during the storm as Debra L. Bunney, 66, also from Miami, Arizona. An update to her condition was not provided. 

The sheriff's office says it received a 911 call at about 11:40 p.m., with the caller saying "people were screaming for help from a camper that a tree had fallen on."

Both victims were trapped inside the camper, with Mark Bunney pronounced dead the scene. Debra Bunney was taken to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria. 

The Alexandria airport, located about three miles from Lake Mary, registered a 71 mph wind gust at 11:32 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. 

