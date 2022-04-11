Skip to main content
'Armed and dangerous' Pelican Rapids shooting suspect on the run

Authorities have told members of the public not to approach him.

Police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" man wanted in connection with a shooting in Pelican Rapids Sunday.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension have issued an appeal to find 36-year-old Phoutthasa Prathane.

He reportedly fled the scene from a shooting around 2:15 p.m., and drives a black 2011 Toyota Tundra, with a wrap-around brush guard on the front, and the Minnesota plate 109 2CD.

He is described as 5'9" tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

"IF YOU SEE PRATHANE DO NOT APPROACH – LAW ENFORCEMENT CONSIDERS HIM TO BE ARMED AND DANGEROUS," the BCA says.

Anyone with information should call 911.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

