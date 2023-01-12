Skip to main content
Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large

Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large

The suspect demanded money with a gun at the Huntington Bank off of Cedar Avenue.

Courtesy of the Apple Valley Police Department

The suspect demanded money with a gun at the Huntington Bank off of Cedar Avenue.

Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank Thursday morning.

The Apple Valley Police Department says the Huntington Bank at 7530 W. 142nd St. was robbed just before 10 a.m., with the male suspect demanding money while holding a gun. 

Police said the suspect is a thin black male who wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and a yellow disposable face mask. The department provided surveillance camera screenshots of the suspect, seen above.

According to police, the suspect walked in, demanded money from a bank clerk, and then told the clerk to get money from the safe.

When the employee went to the safe, staff members all went in the safe together and locked it behind them. That's when police were called.

The suspect was left alone in the main area and then fled on foot. It's unclear if the suspect was able to leave with any money.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or suspect, they are asked to call 952-953-2895.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

SuspectAppleValleyBankRobbery
MN News

Police: Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large

The suspect demanded money with a gun at the Huntington Bank off of Cedar Avenue.

image
TV, Movies and The Arts

Where national arts grants will reach in Minnesota in 2023

The National Endowment for the Arts has unveiled its first round of 2023 grant recipients.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 1.55.29 PM
MN News

Report of gun sparks police response to Humboldt High School

A St. Paul Public Schools spokesperson said no weapon was found Thursday.

UofMMedicalCampus
MN News

U of M bids to regain Twin Cities healthcare facilities, build billion-dollar hospital

The proposal comes as Fairview is planning to merge with Sanford.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 10

The latest data from the state health department.

Screen Shot 2023-01-12 at 12.17.08 PM
MN Lifestyle

Minneapolis animal shelter at capacity; urgent call for adoptions

The city says it has an 'extremely high' number of dogs and cats being sheltered.

Screen Shot 2022-07-28 at 11.58.36 AM
MN News

House floor vote expected soon on proposed bill to codify abortion access

Democrats are moving quickly on proposed legislation to codify abortion access and other reproductive rights into state law.

unspecified-11
TV, Movies and The Arts

Art Shanty Projects shifts to 'Plan Beach' due to ice melt

Organizers of the popular art event have decided to host this year's festivities on land.

court room
MN News

Minneapolis man sentenced to 12.5 years for sex trafficking of 14-year-old

The man will also serve 15 years of supervised release after he leaves prison.

Police tape
MN News

Man killed in north Minneapolis shooting; 2 others wounded

The incident happened in the Hawthorne neighborhood.

Northrop Auditorium
MN News

U of M's Northrop Auditorium closed after partial roof collapse

Two neighboring parking garages are also closed.

Duluth skywalk
MN News

Three teens arrested after firing pellet guns in Duluth skywalk

The teens are facing charges of 2nd-degree riot.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-11-30 at 4.04.09 PM
MN News

Armed robbery suspect sought in two south metro investigations

The incidents took place at credit unions in Savage and Apple Valley.

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Police investigating after body recovered in Apple Valley pond

The body was found in a pond near Galaxie Park in Apple Valley.

Screen Shot 2022-11-02 at 2.03.22 PM
MN News

Charges filed in Apple Valley kidnapping that triggered Amber Alert

The child was found safe in Minneapolis.

police tape
MN News

Woman killed in Apple Valley gunfight is identified

Officers arrived at the scene to find McGill, who was dead, with a gun in her hand, according to the police press release.

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Mother dies, son and her ex-boyfriend wounded in Apple Valley shootout

Police said the 25-year-old son is currently in custody.

Screen Shot 2022-08-22 at 4.54.12 PM
MN News

Suspect sought in Clearwater, Minnesota bank robbery

The suspect reportedly fled before deputies arrived.

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 3.05.11 PM
MN News

Police at scene of shootout in Apple Valley; one confirmed dead

The shooting was reported at 6:23 p.m. Sunday.

MN News

Hunt for suspect in armed robbery of Northfield bank

A Premier Bank was targeted on Saturday morning.