Police: Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large

Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank Thursday morning.

The Apple Valley Police Department says the Huntington Bank at 7530 W. 142nd St. was robbed just before 10 a.m., with the male suspect demanding money while holding a gun.

Police said the suspect is a thin black male who wearing a dark puffy jacket with a hood and a yellow disposable face mask. The department provided surveillance camera screenshots of the suspect, seen above.

According to police, the suspect walked in, demanded money from a bank clerk, and then told the clerk to get money from the safe.

When the employee went to the safe, staff members all went in the safe together and locked it behind them. That's when police were called.

The suspect was left alone in the main area and then fled on foot. It's unclear if the suspect was able to leave with any money.

If anyone has information regarding the incident or suspect, they are asked to call 952-953-2895.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.