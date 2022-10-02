Armed assault suspect arrested after standoff in Waite Park

Multiple homes in Waite Park were evacuated during a standoff with an assault suspect that ended in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to the Waite Park Police Department, a man left a home on the 200 block of 10th Avenue North at around 2:20 a.m. Friday. He then threatened and pointed a gun at a man walking in the area.

Officers responded to the report but were unable to make contact with anyone inside the home.

A few minutes after officers returned to the home around 10:30 p.m., a man, now identified as a 37-year-old from Waite Park, emerged from the home with a gun, according to police.

Officers approached the door and attempted to talk to him, but he refused to speak and went back inside. Officers then began negotiating with the suspect and the St. Cloud SWAT unit was called after the suspect was "uncooperative."

Neighboring homes in the area were evacuated during the standoff.

At around 2 a.m. Saturday, officers obtained a warrant and were able to enter the home and take the man into custody for felony 2nd-degree assault.

He is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.