Skip to main content
Armed carjacking reported near University of Minnesota campus

Armed carjacking reported near University of Minnesota campus

Suspects threatened the victim with a gun, police say.

Google Streetview

Suspects threatened the victim with a gun, police say.

An alert has been issued by University of Minnesota police after an armed carjacking Saturday evening.

A U of M Safe-U alert states that the carjacking was reported at 25th and Delaware Street Southeast, close to the U of M Twin Cities main campus.

Per the alert, suspects "threatened the victim with a gun and took their vehicle."

The stolen vehicle is a silver BMW X3 with license plate MN/ FAB915. The suspects were in a stolen maroon Dodge Caravan, plates MN/BZM997.

Anyone who sees these vehicles are asked to call police.

The number of carjackings reported in Minneapolis in 2022 is up slightly on 2021 – which itself was a record year, with 434 incidents in 2022 compared to 406 in 2021.

However, there has been a decline in the past month, with 27 reported incidents in the last 28 days, compared to 75 over the same period last year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

Screen Shot 2022-10-16 at 6.59.34 AM
MN News

Armed carjacking reported near U of M campus

Suspects threatened the victim with a gun, police say.

SuspectsWantedMpls
MN News

Victim of fatal Minneapolis shooting identified as 23-year-old Atlanta man

The victim was shown being thrown out of an SUV by three suspects in footage released by police.

unsplash semi truck crop
MN News

27-year-old driver killed in collision with semi in southwestern MN

The crash occurred in Pipestone County Thursday morning.

Screen Shot 2022-10-15 at 12.18.11 PM
MN News

Duluth tattoo shop damaged in fire, including rare items inside

The fire at Gitchee Gumee Tattoo was reported early Friday morning.

ambulance
MN News

Young man, woman killed in single-vehicle crash in Pine County

An 18-year-old was also airlifted from the scene.

magazines
MN News

Florida woman pleads guilty to $86M scam of elderly, vulnerable in MN

She was involved in a magazine telemarketing scam that netted $300 million from 150,000 people across the nation.

Screen Shot 2022-10-15 at 8.28.22 AM
MN Shopping

Mall of America is letting people fish in one of its fountains this weekend

The publicity stunt is to mark the opening of Karl's Fishing & Outdoors at the mall.

Evah and Winter Wisconsin
MN News

Teen girls killed in high-speed Wisconsin crash identified

Fundraisers were launched to help cover bills and provide support to their families.

image
MN News

St. Paul says Summit Avenue reconstruction won't happen in 2023

A draft master plan featuring a controversial bike path will be revealed this month.

Screen Shot 2022-10-14 at 2.29.34 PM
MN News

What happened in the Minnesota attorney general debate?

The candidates differ greatly on the role of the AG's office.

MissingNicolletMan
MN News

Body of missing Nicollet man found near state park

The 28-year-old hadn't been seen since Sept. 30.

Sugar beet harvest
MN News

Sugar beets spill over western Minnesota road in crash

The driver suffered injuries not considered to be life-threatening in the incident.

Related

police lights
MN News

Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills

Police say the 61-year-old woman was forced to drive to Minneapolis.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Armed robbery, attempted carjacking near U of M Twin Cities

The incidents occurred Friday afternoon, UMPD said in an alert.

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 9.41.39 AM
MN News

Charges: Man carjacked father, daughter as they loaded groceries outside Cub

The father grappled with the suspect after he had pointed a gun at his daughter.

Bell and Piche
MN News

Men now facing federal charges for armed carjacking at Rosedale Center

The U.S. Attorney for Minnesota said this week he will start charging carjackings as federal crimes.

U of M police
MN News

BMW stolen in carjacking incident near U of M Twin Cities

The two suspects, who may be teens, used a gun.

MN News

Warning after attempted kidnapping near U of M campus

The suspect fled the area.

Screen Shot 2019-10-22 at 9.57.21 PM
MN News

Sexual assault under investigation near U of M campus

A timely warning has been issued to university students.

Screen Shot 2022-09-21 at 6.02.37 PM
MN News

Evacuation at U of M's Coffman Union after bomb threat

Police asked people to avoid the area.