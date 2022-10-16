Armed carjacking reported near U of M campus

An alert has been issued by University of Minnesota police after an armed carjacking Saturday evening.

A U of M Safe-U alert states that the carjacking was reported at 25th and Delaware Street Southeast, close to the U of M Twin Cities main campus.

Per the alert, suspects "threatened the victim with a gun and took their vehicle."

The stolen vehicle is a silver BMW X3 with license plate MN/ FAB915. The suspects were in a stolen maroon Dodge Caravan, plates MN/BZM997.

Anyone who sees these vehicles are asked to call police.

The number of carjackings reported in Minneapolis in 2022 is up slightly on 2021 – which itself was a record year, with 434 incidents in 2022 compared to 406 in 2021.

However, there has been a decline in the past month, with 27 reported incidents in the last 28 days, compared to 75 over the same period last year.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.