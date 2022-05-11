Armed man found barricaded inside Brooklyn Park home, negotiators on scene
Police in Brooklyn Park say people in the neighborhood no longer have to shelter in place as an armed man they were searching for has been located barricaded inside a home.
An elementary school has been locked down and authorities asked people to shelter in place while they searched for a man they believe is armed.
Officers and the Brooklyn Park SWAT team were searching the area around the 7200 block of Idaho Ave., the department announced at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. They were searching for an "older white male wearing a camouflaged jacket" before they located him, barricaded, inside a home in the area. Negotiators are on scene as of 3:29 p.m.
Nearby Park Brook Elementary has been locked down as a precaution.
"There is no longer a need to shelter in place if you live in this neighborhood," police said in an update Wednesday.
