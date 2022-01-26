Skip to main content
Armed man robs Twin Cities thrift store, flees in carjacked pickup

Armed man robs Twin Cities thrift store, flees in carjacked pickup

He pulled out a handgun shortly after chatting with the cashier about his scarf.

St. Anthony Police Department, Facebook

He pulled out a handgun shortly after chatting with the cashier about his scarf.

Police are searching for a man that held up a thrift store worker at gunpoint, then fled with cash and stolen items in a carjacked pickup truck.

The suspect, wearing a black winter cap on his head and patterned scarf around his mouth, came to the checkout counter of Hidden Treasures Thrift Store (2915 Pentagon Dr.) around lunch time Monday, according to the St. Anthony Police Department.

While at the checkout counter, shortly after chatting with the cashier about his scarf, the man can be seen on surveillance video — shared here by the police department — pulling a small black handgun out of his coat pocket.

He then zips up the red duffel bag the cashier had been packing clothes into, and leaves. Police were called to the scene at 12:51 p.m. 

The suspect got away with about $200 cash, some men's clothing and the bag, according to the department.

The department said the armed suspect fled the scene in a pickup truck that had been reported carjacked in St. Paul on Jan. 18. Officers located the vehicle in question Monday afternoon, unoccupied on 29th Avenue just west of Stinson Boulevard. 

But the police department it still trying to identify and locate the man responsible for the store theft. It's asking anyone that lives between the Pentagon Shopping Center and 29th Avenue/Stinson Boulevard (as well as just west of that intersection) to check their home security cameras for any possible sightings of the vehicle or suspect.

St. Anthony police say anyone who sees the man should call 911 and do not approach, noting he is armed. 

Next Up

st anthony armed robbery screengrab
MN News

Armed man robs Twin Cities thrift store, flees in carjacked pickup

He pulled out a handgun shortly after chatting with the cashier about his scarf.

red wing 6
MN Property

Gallery: Pagoda-inspired home on Lake Pepin for sale for $2M

The home has 425 feet of private shoreline on the Mississippi River.

Walz, Flanagan
MN News

Walz proposes legalizing marijuana in massive supplemental budget

It's among the provisions in his "Budget to Move Minnesota Forward."

Plow 2 (1)
MN News

Photos reveal damage from gunshots to Minneapolis snowplow

A hydraulic line and three tires were damaged in the shooting.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Minneapolis schools confirm return to in-person teaching Monday

The school district shifted to online learning almost two weeks ago as rising COVID cases led to staff and bus driver shortages.

Flickr - Superior National Forest Boundary Waters
MN News

Mineral leases for proposed Twin Metals mine near Boundary Waters canceled

A review by the DOI found "significant legal deficiencies" with the leases' 2019 renewal.

cats
WI News

Reward to find person who left kittens to die in freezing WI cold

The cats were thrown from a vehicle, according to a witness.

metro mobility bus
MN News

Charges: Man led police on multi-city pursuit in stolen Metro Mobility bus

The bus had been left unattended with the keys inside when it was stolen.

Bell Ramsey Co. Jan 22 - crop
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot mother of his child during argument

Officers found her on the ground outside the couple's home.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Wednesday, January 26

More than 15,000 new cases in today's update.

FKBxbY_VkAI11lX
MN Weather

List of the coldest wind chills in Minnesota Wednesday morning

The wind chill was as low at -38F in St. Paul.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah
MN Vikings

The biggest personnel decisions facing the new GM

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has some tricky personnel decisions coming up in the near future

Related

unsplash - food delivery CROP edit
MN News

Armed man steals food, cash from restaurant delivery driver

The incident happened Sunday night.

u.s. attorney
MN News

Minneapolis man pleads guilty to armed robbery spree at Twin Cities businesses

The U.S. Attorney's Office says he pointed a gun at employees of each of the seven businesses he robbed last July.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Armed robbery, attempted carjacking near U of M Twin Cities

The incidents occurred Friday afternoon, UMPD said in an alert.

west st paul menards robbery suspect - crop
MN News

Former prison mates charged in connection with Menards armed robbery

An armed man was at the store at 4:30 a.m., waiting for the employee who opened that day.

bryn mawr market GSV 414 Cedar Lake Rd S, Minneapolis, Minnesota - August - crop 2021
MN News

Market robbery, shooting: Teens ages 14, 15 and 16 arrested

MPD says the young cashier at the shop was shot twice and is in serious condition.

USPS armed robbery
MN News

Postal Service offering $50K after armed suspect robs letter carrier

The letter carrier wasn't injured.

ted mann concert hall - university of minnesota
MN News

2 armed suspects rob victim at U of M concert hall

The two suspects pointed guns at the victim.

MN News

3 armed suspects rob Walgreens in Edina

The armed robbery took place just before 5 a.m. Tuesday.