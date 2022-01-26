Armed man robs Twin Cities thrift store, flees in carjacked pickup

Police are searching for a man that held up a thrift store worker at gunpoint, then fled with cash and stolen items in a carjacked pickup truck.

The suspect, wearing a black winter cap on his head and patterned scarf around his mouth, came to the checkout counter of Hidden Treasures Thrift Store (2915 Pentagon Dr.) around lunch time Monday, according to the St. Anthony Police Department.

While at the checkout counter, shortly after chatting with the cashier about his scarf, the man can be seen on surveillance video — shared here by the police department — pulling a small black handgun out of his coat pocket.

He then zips up the red duffel bag the cashier had been packing clothes into, and leaves. Police were called to the scene at 12:51 p.m.

The suspect got away with about $200 cash, some men's clothing and the bag, according to the department.

The department said the armed suspect fled the scene in a pickup truck that had been reported carjacked in St. Paul on Jan. 18. Officers located the vehicle in question Monday afternoon, unoccupied on 29th Avenue just west of Stinson Boulevard.

But the police department it still trying to identify and locate the man responsible for the store theft. It's asking anyone that lives between the Pentagon Shopping Center and 29th Avenue/Stinson Boulevard (as well as just west of that intersection) to check their home security cameras for any possible sightings of the vehicle or suspect.

St. Anthony police say anyone who sees the man should call 911 and do not approach, noting he is armed.