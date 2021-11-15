Armed man steals food, cash from restaurant delivery driver

Police say an armed man robbed a restaurant delivery driver in the Twin Cities Sunday night.

The driver was bringing food to an apartment complex on the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North around 10 p.m., according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. When the delivery driver arrived, a man with a gun confronted them.

The suspect took cash and food from the victim, then left. Police used a canine to track the suspect, but the thief couldn't be found.

Nobody was injured, the police department said.