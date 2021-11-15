Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Armed man steals food, cash from restaurant delivery driver
Publish date:

Armed man steals food, cash from restaurant delivery driver

The incident happened Sunday night.
Author:

Unsplash

The incident happened Sunday night.

Police say an armed man robbed a restaurant delivery driver in the Twin Cities Sunday night.

The driver was bringing food to an apartment complex on the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North around 10 p.m., according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department. When the delivery driver arrived, a man with a gun confronted them.

Related [Oct. 22]: Alert over armed carjackers targeting Lyft and Uber drivers in Minneapolis

The suspect took cash and food from the victim, then left. Police used a canine to track the suspect, but the thief couldn't be found.

Nobody was injured, the police department said. 

Next Up

Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

KAT's 35 points can't overcome Wolves' shooting woes

The Wolves couldn't get their offense going in a loss to the Suns.

ambulance
MN News

MN mother, 1-year-old baby killed in Iowa crash; 4 others injured

The 29-year-old woman was traveling with three children when the crash happened.

Mike Zimmer
MN Vikings

Watch: Mike Zimmer stops press conference to answer call from Deion Sanders

When "Prime Time" calls, you pick up the phone.

unsplash - school classroom students
MN News

Students, staff sickened after mysterious odor spreads through WI middle school

The strong smell at the school caused illness and "physical discomfort."

north high school north st paul google street view
MN News

Police: Student brings loaded gun to Twin Cities high school

The student began attacking employees when they asked about the weapon, police said.

Schnobrich U of M photo
MN News

Driver charged in 'catastrophic' crash that killed U of M pediatrician

The victim was on his way to work at the time of the wreck.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 2.22.44 PM
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards City Edition Timberwolves jerseys sell out immediately

Do you think there's a fan favorite in Minnesota?

Rent, mortgage, house, key, door
MN Property

Minnesota housing market making return to more typical market

The number of closed sales in October dropped 16.2%.

ambulance
MN News

Driver from Taylors Falls killed in Chisago County crash

The driver's car hit a driveway embankment before rolling over several times.

vaccine, covid
MN Coronavirus

20 of the 100 highest county case rates in the country are in MN

Nine of the 11 lowest vaccinated counties in Minnesota are among the 100 counties with the highest infection rates in the entire country.

Screen Shot 2021-11-15 at 1.02.22 PM
MN Food & Drink

List of Twin Cities restaurants offering Thanksgiving takeout this year

There's no shortage of options for those looking for alternatives to cooking.

unsplash - food delivery CROP edit
MN News

Armed man steals food, cash from restaurant delivery driver

The incident happened Sunday night.

Related

police tape, crime scene
MN News

3 injured when drug deal turns into armed robbery in Brooklyn Park

The incident occurred at Oak Grove Park early Sunday morning.

FLickr - crime scene tape do not crozz
MN News

Armed robbery, attempted carjacking near U of M Twin Cities

The incidents occurred Friday afternoon, UMPD said in an alert.

Screen Shot 2021-11-09 at 12.13.30 PM
MN News

Innocent man killed in crash caused by fleeing suspect dragging fence from truck

The deadly incident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday.

St. Paul police
MN News

Man runs from cops, steals car and fatally strikes pedestrian in St. Paul

The incident began around 5 a.m. Friday.

MN News

Pizza Hut delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Owatonna

It happened Tuesday after 10 p.m.

MN News

Armed robbers steal $10K from craft beer booth at State Fair

west st paul menards robbery suspect - crop
MN News

Twin Cities Menards worker opens store, finds armed man demanding cash

The suspect was already in the store when the employee got there at 4:30 a.m.

auto-automobile-blur-532001
MN News

Chisago City standoff with armed man ends peacefully

The six-hour standoff ended around 8:30 a.m.