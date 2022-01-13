Skip to main content
Armed robber hits Twin Cities Speedway twice in 5 days

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.

Authorities in the east Twin Cities metro are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect involved in multiple armed robberies at local Speedways.

The individual has struck three times at two separate gas stations, Woodbury Public Safety and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Speedway at 6401 Lake Road was robbed twice in a span of five days, first at 3:24 a.m. on Jan. 4 and then again at 12:24 a.m. on Jan. 9. Then, at 3:19 a.m. on Jan. 13, the suspect hit the Speedway at 1624 Hastings Ave. in Newport.

Nobody was hurt in any of the robberies.

Authorities say the individual showed a handgun in two of the incidents, and implied they had a weapon during the third.

They released a few photos of the suspect Thursday:

Investigators actually received a potentially helpful tip earlier, after local news outlets published stories about the first robbery. But the tipster apparently called Woodbury, New Jersey, and did not provide contact information. Woodbury Public Safety in Minnesota "would like to follow up with the caller," the release says. 

Anyone with information about the suspect or incidents is asked to call law enforcement: Woodbury Public Safety at 651-714-3600, Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 651-430-7850, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477

