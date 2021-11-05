Armed robbery, attempted carjacking near U of M Twin Cities

University of Minnesota authorities issued an emergency alert over an armed robbery and attempted carjacking just off the Twin Cities campus Friday afternoon.

The incidents occurred around 2:50 p.m., on 4th Street SE between 28th Avenue SE and 29th Avenue SE, the university's Department of Public Safety (UMPD) said in an alert.

The first victim said the suspects — two males and one female, all in dark, hooded sweatshirts — tried to take their car. The victim managed to drive away to safety. The second victim had their phone stolen.

In both incidents, the suspects showed a gun, authorities said, adding the Minneapolis Police Department is handling these case. Bring Me The News has reached out to MPD for more information.

This comes just two days after a separate armed robbery a few blocks to the southwest. In that incident, UMPD said a suspect approached a victim around 1:22 p.m. near Dartmouth and Erie Street SE. They pointed a gun at the victim, took their purse and cellphone, then left in a silver SUV.

UMPD is investigating that incident.

At the start of the school year, the University of Minnesota detailed a host of new crime prevention strategies for the campus and surrounding neighborhoods, following a concerning spate of violence over the summer.

The city, as a whole, has been dealing with increased carjackings, including 16 from Friday through Monday last weekend.

According to MPD, there were 104 carjackings in the city in 2019 and then 401 in 2020, representing a 286% increase year-over-year. The number of carjackings has risen even more in 2021, with 457 as of Nov. 1 this year.

