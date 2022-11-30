Skip to main content
Armed robbery suspect sought in two south metro investigations

The incidents took place at credit unions in Savage and Apple Valley.

Courtesy of Apple Valley Police Department.

Police in Apple Valley and Savage are investigating two armed robberies believed to have been committed by the same suspect Tuesday afternoon. 

The Savage Police Department said the first incident happened around noon at Wings Financial Credit Union in the 14000 block of Highway 13. 

Police said an unidentified suspect reportedly approached a bank employee and began yelling and demanding money while pointing a handgun. The suspect fled after being told there was no money in the vault.

The nearby Target store went into lockdown temporarily amid the emergency response to the incident. 

The second robbery happened in Apple Valley around an hour-and-a-half later. 

According to the Apple Valley Police Department, the same suspect with a handgun reportedly jumped over the counter and forced an employee to open the vault at the Royal Credit Union in the 14200 block of Cedar Avenue. 

Police did not specify if any loss occurred. 

The suspect is described as a man wearing an orange construction-style jacket, dark pants and a ski mask. 

Savage police said the man is estimated to stand 6'2" and weigh 230 pounds. 

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Apple Valley Police at 952-953-2878 or Savage Police at 952-882-2600.

