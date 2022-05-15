Around 100 kids run from carnival fight into Northtown Mall

Northtown Mall in Blaine was locked down Saturday night after kids rushed into the mall following a large fight outside at the carnival located in the parking lot.

The Northtown Mall Carnival, which began Thursday and runs through May 22, was the seen of what Blaine Police Department described as a group of "approximately 30 people gathering near the Ferris wheel threatening to fight one another" around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

A responding officer arrived to find fighting happening between people who were riding the ferris wheel, which led to "large groups of juveniles" – approximately 100 kids – running from the carnival into Northtown Mall through the Burlington Coat Factory entrance.

"At one point an officer thought he heard shots fired therefore emergency backup was requested. Several agencies from within the Anoka County responded as well as the Minnesota State Patrol. No weapons were recovered, and there is no confirmation that shots were actually fired," Blaine PD said Sunday.

The mall went into lockdown and closed for the night. Police say many of the kids refused to leave when ordered, so an unlawful assembly was announced and the crowds departed by about 10 p.m.

No arrests were made. One kid was treated for what police say were minor injuries.

The carnival and mall are back open on Sunday.

Blaine PD says more officers may be hired for enhanced security Sunday and possible for the remainder of the carnival.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.