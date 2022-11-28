Skip to main content
Around 200 rescued after ice breaks free on Upper Red Lake

Around 200 rescued after ice breaks free on Upper Red Lake

Red Lake — both Upper and Lower — is the largest freshwater lake in the state.

Courtesy of Beltrami County Sheriff's Office.

Red Lake — both Upper and Lower — is the largest freshwater lake in the state.

Around 200 people fishing on Upper Red Lake were rescued Monday after a large sheet of ice broke free from the main shoreline, according to authorities.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said the separation happened around 11:30 a.m., with roughly 30 yards of open water stranding people in the southeast portion of the lake, north of JR's Corner.

With rescuers determining several groups on the ice were likely unaware of the unfolding emergency, the county sent an emergency alert notification to cell phones to provide GPS coordinates of the evacuation bridge.

The Wireless Emergency Alert system allowed for notifications to be sent to phones not enrolled in the local notification system, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The rescue effort concluded around 2:30 p.m., with the Sheriff's Office estimating 200 individuals were evacuated from the ice.

Airboats, water rescue boats, ATVs, drones and a temporary bridge were all deployed as part of the operation.

"The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reminds those who are thinking of heading on the ice that early season ice is very unpredictable," the agency shared in a press release. "Extreme caution should be used when heading on the ice and to check the thickness frequently to ensure an adequate amount of ice."

Kelliher Fire and Rescue, Red Lake Nation Fire, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Minnesota State Patrol, Blackduck Ambulance, Lake of the Woods Sheriff’s Office and local resorts assisted with Monday's rescue. 

Similar rescues have happened on other large regional lakes in recent years:

  • In December 2018, 35 fishermen were rescued in Duluth after a huge ice chunk broke off in Lake Superior.
  • In February 2019, 100 anglers were rescued on Lake of the Woods after weather conditions prevented many from escaping.
  • In February 2021, a four-hour rescue resulted in 66 anglers rescued from an ice floe on Lake Michigan.

Next Up

image
MN News

Around 200 rescued after ice breaks free on Upper Red Lake

Red Lake — both Upper and Lower — is the largest freshwater lake in the state.

Derek Malevich (1)
MN News

Northern Minnesota man gets 48 years in prison for murder of ex-girlfriend

The man pleaded guilty to the murder last month.

image
MN Food & Drink

Gallery: Restaurant with revolving sushi bar opens at Mall of America

The Kura experience has arrived in Minnesota.

Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 9.38.30 AM
TV, Movies and The Arts

St. Paul featured on Hallmark Channel's 'Christmas Cam' livestream

Downtown's dazzling display can be viewed from anywhere in the world.

JamborMugshot
MN News

Charges: Drunk driver almost struck Bemidji parade spectators

The man told police he was trying to attend the parade himself.

6
Sponsored Story

The SCHEELS Experience

Whether looking for reliable hunting and fishing gear or new clothing and shoes, Eden Prairie SCHEELS is a one-stop shopping experience for the whole family.

0
MN News

Charges: Man fatally shot ex's new partner as he dined at Bloomington restaurant

Criminal charges filed Monday detail an alleged motive in the shooting.

MetallicaLiveLondonWikimedia
MN Music and Radio

Metallica to perform 2 nights in Minneapolis on 2023-24 World Tour

The heavy metal rock band returns to the state for the first time since 2018.

snow, plow
MN Weather

Tuesday storm to dump plowable snow in Minnesota

Snow should reach the Twin Cities Tuesday morning and fall throughout the day.

Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 6.57.31 AM
MN News

Police: Drunk-driver almost struck people watching parade in Bemidji

The man was arrested for DWI charges following the incident.

police tape
MN News

3 at trauma centers in critical condition after rural MN attack

Two victims and the alleged attacker are in critical condition.

grinch neighbor
MN Lifestyle

Neighborhood 'grinch' sends letter to Burnsville family over holiday lights

A Burnsville family's holiday decorations were the subject of an anonymous complaint.

Related

MN News

Many people fishing on MN lake rescued from floating sheets of ice

At least 11 people were saved, but there are reports of many more.

1024px-2_Ice_fishing_house_on_Fishhook_Lake,_Park_Rapids,_Minnesota
MN Lifestyle

Traffic jams in northern Minnesota as anglers flock to Upper Red Lake

Huge numbers are being reported on the lake.

boat, boating, lake
MN News

Father thrown from boat on Minnesota lake, son pulls him to safety

The man suffered a serious injury to his hand during the incident.

MN News

Fishermen rescued from floating ice on Upper Red Lake

A couple of fishermen are safe after the ice they were standing on broke off and drifted across a lake north of Bemidji. The men were sinking in about 9 feet of water when emergency responders reached them.

MN News

Roughly 50 people rescued from lake after ice chunks break free

ice fishing close unsplash
Minnesota Life

'It's disgusting': Anglers dumping sewage on to popular ice fishing lake

A local CO told Bring Me The News it's people in newer, RV-style wheel houses.

MN News

Watch: SUV gliding across waterlogged Upper Red Lake is a viral hit

This is ice fishing. This is a water-covered Upper Red Lake. This is Minnesota

MN Lifestyle

Watch: SUV gliding across waterlogged Upper Red Lake is a viral hit

This is ice fishing. This is a water-covered Upper Red Lake. This is Minnesota