Arrest made after fire inside Uptown Target

Police were called to the store on a report of someone breaking in.

Police were called to the store on a report of someone breaking in.

A suspect allegedly broke into the Uptown Target early Monday morning and set a garbage can on fire, according to authorities. 

Officers were called to the Target Express store, located at 1300 W. Lake St., at 3:49 a.m. on a report of a break-in.

Fire crews saw smoke coming from inside the store, where a single garbage can was found on fire. The fire didn't extend to other parts of the store and the sprinkler system was active, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers noted a damaged door and found a man inside the store, who was arrested in connection with the incident. 

An employee told Bring Me The News the store didn't have any disruption to its operations. However, the door along W. Lake Street is closed to the public as of Tuesday.

The fire remains under investigation.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

