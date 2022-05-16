Skip to main content
Arrest made after person shot at Hopkins apartment building

Arrest made after person shot at Hopkins apartment building

Police say this was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Credit: aaron_anderer via Flickr

Police say this was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

A person was shot in a Hopkins apartment building during the early morning hours Monday. 

Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Town Terrace Apartments, located on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard. One person was found with a gunshot wound, however, their condition is unknown as of Monday afternoon.

A suspect was taken into custody. A firearm was also found at the scene, according to authorities. Both the suspect and victim are believed to be related.

No official charges have been filed. Police add that this was an isolated incident.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Hopkins Police Department for an update Monday afternoon.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

police lights
MN News

Arrest made after person shot at Hopkins apartment building

Police say this was an isolated incident and that the victim and suspect knew each other.

covid
MN Coronavirus

BA.2.12.1 omicron subvariant quickly becoming dominant in MN

Experts say the subvariant is more transmissible but there is not evidence to suggest it causes more severe disease.

Park Point beach, Duluth
MN News

Teen paddle boarders rescued after 'abrupt wind change' on Lake Superior

The rescue happened off Park Point Beach Saturday.

Erin Maye Quade
MN News

DFLer who was in labor during endorsement convention to run in primary

Maye Quade gave a speech while in active labor before she ultimately withdrew from the endorsing convention last month to give birth.

valleyfair
Minnesota Life

Valleyfair opens this weekend, reveals full summer schedule of events

New fare includes walking tacos, hand-scooped ice cream and deep-fried pickles.

Gregory Ulrich
MN News

Jury selection begins in trial of Buffalo clinic shooter, Gregory Ulrich

The Buffalo health clinic shooter is accused of fatally shooting one person and injuring four others last year.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 16

The latest from the state health department.

ambulance
MN News

Tow truck workers struck by hit-and-run driver on I-35

The driver was in a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ.

Governor Tim Walz
MN News

Walz, DFL, GOP reach agreement on state surplus spending

The framework deal includes spending on education, health care, human services and public safety, as well as tax cuts.

Harriet Island flooding, St. Paul
MN News

St. Paul to close road in anticipation of Mississippi River flooding

River levels are expected to rise through the week.

Michael Davis
MN News

Former Mormon church leader convicted of sexually assaulting boy, 13

It emerged that the church leader was a registered sex offender.

Screen Shot 2020-08-14 at 6.45.53 PM
MN News

Lost 1-year-old reunited with parents in Brooklyn Park

The girl was found by a concerned citizen around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Related

Image from iOS
MN News

1 injured, 1 in custody following shooting, police chase in Hopkins

The suspect was arrested following a police pursuit Sunday afternoon.

police lights
MN News

Woman shot during reported 30-person fight in downtown building lobby

The wound is not-life-threatening.

police lights
MN News

Report of male with hatchet sparks major police response in Hopkins

The suspect was arrested in connection with an assault.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Search for killer after man is fatally shot in Hopkins

The shooting was reported around 7:40 p.m. Sunday.

Flickr - Minneapolis police squad - Chad Davis
MN News

Man shot and killed in north Minneapolis on Halloween

Police believe it was an isolated incident.

MN News

Arrest made after man shot dead west of Duluth

Law enforcement was called to the home around 2 p.m. Saturday.

ambulance
MN News

2 women die from injuries suffered in October 19 Hopkins crash

Both victims died at Hennepin Healthcare on Oct. 21.

LRT trail in Hopkins.
MN News

Juvenile suspect arrested in assault on woman on Hopkins trail

Police say the suspect followed the woman onto the trail and assaulted her.