Arrest made after person shot at Hopkins apartment building

A person was shot in a Hopkins apartment building during the early morning hours Monday.

Police said the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the Town Terrace Apartments, located on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard. One person was found with a gunshot wound, however, their condition is unknown as of Monday afternoon.

A suspect was taken into custody. A firearm was also found at the scene, according to authorities. Both the suspect and victim are believed to be related.

No official charges have been filed. Police add that this was an isolated incident.

Bring Me The News reached out to the Hopkins Police Department for an update Monday afternoon.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.