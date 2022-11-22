Skip to main content
Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area

The 45-year-old man admitted to entering multiple buildings in the area.

A 45-year-old Wyoming, Minnesota man has been arrested for burglary after he entered multiple buildings in Isanti County Monday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious man wearing camouflage walking around the outside of a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township.

At the scene, deputies found fresh footprints in the snow that went around buildings in the area and to a wooded swamp. Deputies spoke to residents in the area who reported the man and told them to stay inside with their doors locked.

Deputies and detectives then saw a man in the swamp who appeared to be under the influence of a “controlled substance,” according to the sheriff’s office. Evidence was later found that indicated he had entered the nearby buildings.

The man was arrested for second-degree burglary. At the time of the arrest, he admitted to entering the buildings and made statements tying him to a vehicle deputies had found in a ditch a few hours earlier.

"The case highlights the importance that if people see something that seems suspicious, please say something. This case was solved through the work of a perceptive resident and a great police response. There is an obvious increased potential of crimes being resolved when the police and the public work together," the sheriff's office said. 

