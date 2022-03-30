Skip to main content
Arrest made after stabbings at northern Minnesota bar

Arrest made after stabbings at northern Minnesota bar

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Google Street View

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE 4:30 P.M.

Authorities investigating a double stabbing at an Iron Range bar have made an arrest.

An 18-year-old man is being held on suspicion of 2nd-degree assault and underage liquor consumption following the incident at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.

He was taken into custody at 9:30 a.m. at his home in Virginia and is being held in Virginia Jail.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a search of his home resulted in "items associated with the crime," which saw two people taken to Virginia Regional Medical Center with stab wounds that were not life-threatening.

Formal charges are expected on Thursday.

Original story

Two people were stabbed during a fight at a bar in northern Minnesota early Wednesday. 

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m. 

Authorities learned two people had been stabbed during the altercation. They were taken by ambulance to the Virginia Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The investigation into the fight is ongoing, the sheriff's office said. 

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Next Up

USATSI_17992767_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Timberwolves lose to Raptors, another game in playoff race

A Timberwolves loss and a Nuggets win sends Minnesota another step toward the play-in tournament.

Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 9.23.40 PM
MN News

Charges: Man beaten, held hostage in nightmarish incident at old gas station

A trio of suspects carjacked the man and drove him to the abandoned business, charges say.

USATSI_17296223_168397563_lowres
MN Sports

Badgers forward Ben Carlson enters transfer portal

The former four-star recruit and East Ridge standout spent the past two seasons in Madison.

Patrick Peterson
MN Vikings

Patrick Peterson announces he's returning to the Vikings

Peterson announced his decision on the All Things Covered podcast.

graff_ed mps
MN News

Amid district tension, Minneapolis superintendent reveals plans to step down

He announced his decision in a letter to the School Board Wednesday.

chan1
MN Property

Gallery: Lotus Lake home perfect for entertaining on the market for $1.3M

It's "not your cookie-cutter McMansion."

kenwood-home-listing_03292022_1
Sponsored Story

Gallery: Quintessential mission-style home is on the market for $1.19M

It resides in the heart of Kenwood, near Lake of the Isles

atv unsplash snow crop
MN News

Serious injuries after ATV flips, throws 14-year-old operator

The teen was riding in an area that had been washed out by recent snowmelt, authorities said.

flickr-newborn-baby-infant-child-birth
Minnesota Life

Website predicts most popular baby names in MN in 2022

There are a lot of Henrys and Olivias running around out there...

peachu yates facebook irondale
MN News

Tributes pour in for mother found stabbed to death in Champlin yard

A local Blessings Box effort is collecting donations for her children.

fire, firefighter
MN News

Minnesota man dies in house fire; wife says he tried to save pets

The fire happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday about 50 miles south of St. Paul.

police lights
MN News

4 cops injured while breaking up 'large fight' involving 15 people

Those involved were cited, while a man was taken to jail.

Related

police lights
MN News

Man arrested after stabbing, standoff in Belgrade

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

1 killed, 1 seriously injured when motorcycle crashes into ditch

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries.

kid hospital doctor
MN Coronavirus

Child COVID hospitalizations reach pandemic-high in northern MN

As omicron surges, more kids are ending up in the hospital.

champlin
MN News

Woman, 35, found fatally stabbed in yard of Champlin home

A 44-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday morning in Fargo.

ambulance
MN News

Man killed, woman injured in 'domestic stabbing' in Minneapolis

Police say the two people are related.

police lights squad car dark - Unsplash
MN News

Man shot while sitting in living room of northern MN home

The man was dropped off at the hospital.

ambulance
MN News

2 killed, 2 critical after dump truck and ambulance collide

Two people in the ambulance were killed and both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries.

stolen SUV crop
MN News

Parent grabs child out of car during carjacking; 3 teens arrested

The stolen vehicle was used in at least two other robberies on Tuesday.