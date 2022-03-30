Arrest made after stabbings at northern Minnesota bar

Authorities investigating a double stabbing at an Iron Range bar have made an arrest.

An 18-year-old man is being held on suspicion of 2nd-degree assault and underage liquor consumption following the incident at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.

He was taken into custody at 9:30 a.m. at his home in Virginia and is being held in Virginia Jail.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a search of his home resulted in "items associated with the crime," which saw two people taken to Virginia Regional Medical Center with stab wounds that were not life-threatening.

Formal charges are expected on Thursday.

Original story

Two people were stabbed during a fight at a bar in northern Minnesota early Wednesday.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m.

Authorities learned two people had been stabbed during the altercation. They were taken by ambulance to the Virginia Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The investigation into the fight is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.