Arrest made after stabbings at northern Minnesota bar
UPDATE 4:30 P.M.
Authorities investigating a double stabbing at an Iron Range bar have made an arrest.
An 18-year-old man is being held on suspicion of 2nd-degree assault and underage liquor consumption following the incident at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.
He was taken into custody at 9:30 a.m. at his home in Virginia and is being held in Virginia Jail.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a search of his home resulted in "items associated with the crime," which saw two people taken to Virginia Regional Medical Center with stab wounds that were not life-threatening.
Formal charges are expected on Thursday.
Original story
Two people were stabbed during a fight at a bar in northern Minnesota early Wednesday.
The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a report of a fight involving multiple people at the Sawmill Saloon in Mountain Iron at 12:35 a.m.
Authorities learned two people had been stabbed during the altercation. They were taken by ambulance to the Virginia Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
The investigation into the fight is ongoing, the sheriff's office said.
Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.