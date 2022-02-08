Skip to main content
Arrest made in homicide case that led to Amir Locke's killing by police

The search warrant is likely to be unsealed after charges are filed.

Joe Nelson

Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to a homicide investigation that prompted the search warrants that led to Minneapolis police fatally shooting Amir Locke

St. Paul Police Department says the teenager was arrested at about 3:45 p.m. on Monday in Winona in connection to the death of Otis Elder. Elder was fatally shot on the 500 block of North Prior Avenue on Jan. 10. 

The arrest of the teenager is related to the search warrants that were executed last week in Minneapolis, during which police killed 22-year-old Locke, who was staying in the apartment at Bolero Flats when he was killed. 

The search warrants have not been made public, with the SPPD saying they'll likely be unsealed after charges have been filed. 

However, Bring Me The News understands that SPPD had requested they be conducted as a knock warrant, but MPD had insisted that they be allowed to carry out a no-knock warrant.

Locke, who was sleeping on the couch of an apartment when an MPD SWAT team burst in, is not believed to have been named on the search warrant.

The Southeast Metro Task Force, the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team and members of the SPPD Special Investigations Unit assisted in arresting the teenager on Monday. 

Note: Some of the details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

