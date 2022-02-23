Arrest made in 2021 shooting death of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith

Nine months after Trinity Ottoson-Smith was shot in the head while jumping on a trampoline in a Minneapolis yard, authorities say they have a suspect.

Agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) arrested a 19-year-old Minneapolis man at his home around noon Wednesday in connection with Ottoson-Smith's death, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The suspect was booked into Hennepin County Jail at 2:08 p.m. and is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

As of 4 p.m. he has not been charged, according to jail records.

The department described 9-year-old Ottoson-Smith as "an unintended target" in the May 15, 2021 shooting, saying the suspect opened fire that evening as part of a gang-related drive-by.

Ottoson-Smith was at a friend's house in north Minneapolis at the time, jumping on a trampoline in the yard on the 2200 block of Ilion Avenue North. Police said at the time a red, four-door car drove through the alley, with someone inside the vehicle then opening fire.

Ottoson-Smith was taken to North Memorial Hospital. She died 12 days later during a rash of gun violence that struck the city.

“We have worked diligently to achieve justice for Trinity and her family," said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans in the news release. "This is the first step toward achieving that justice.”

The agency described it as an "active and ongoing investigation."