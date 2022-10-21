Arrest made in St. Paul double killing

A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two men in St. Paul on Thursday.

The St. Paul Police Department announced Friday lunchtime it has booked a 32-year-old local man into jail on suspicion of murder.

It comes after two men were found unresponsive with life-threatening injuries at a home on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood around 4:30 p.m.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, with police not yet saying how the men were killed.

Their identities will be released at later date by a medical examiner.

The deaths mark the

Thursday's incident happened less than a half-mile from where a quintuple shooting left three people dead last month.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.