Arrests made following fentanyl bust in St. Cloud

Arrests were made after authorities in St. Cloud carried out search warrants Friday morning as part of a drugs sales investigation.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers with Saint Cloud Police’s Community Response Team, Violent Offender Task Force and St. Cloud SWAT searched two apartments on the 1000 block of 5th Avenue South at around 6 p.m.

The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into drugs sales and distribution in the area, including fentanyl.

Officials seized a 9mm handgun and money related to drugs during the search.

The search led to one man, 21, being arrested on two counts of third-degree drug sales. Another man, 25, was arrested on a count of felony theft.

A third man also faces pending charges of fifth-degree drug possession and being a felon in possession of ammunition in relation to the warrant.

“Fentanyl is estimated to be 80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin and is a significant drug of abuse throughout the state of Minnesota and in the Saint Cloud area,” SCPD said in a release.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters