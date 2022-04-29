Skip to main content
Arson suspect arrested after house fire in Blaine

Police say there were witnesses to the arson.

Blaine Police arrested an arson suspect Wednesday after witnesses reportedly saw the man set a house on fire. 

The home was unoccupied at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported, according to Blaine Police. 

Officers were called to the 10700 block of Lincoln Street around 2 p.m. on Wednesday on report of a house fire. 

Witnesses told police they were standing outside when they saw a male suspect walking suspiciously around the house. 

One witness told police they saw the suspect throw something through a basement window and heard glass break, investigators say. Another witness described seeing a jug on the windowsill just before flames broke out. 

According to Blaine Police, one witness chased the suspect while waiting for the officers to arrive. Officers quickly took the suspect into custody. 

He is currently being held in the Anoka County Jail in connection with two counts of first-degree arson. 

