Walz, Flanagan call on Hennepin Co. sheriff to resign

Skip to main content
As details of DWI crash emerge, Walz and Flanagan call on Hennepin sheriff to resign

As details of DWI crash emerge, Walz and Flanagan call on Hennepin sheriff to resign

"I would say that it is time for him to resign," the Lt. Gov. said.

"I would say that it is time for him to resign," the Lt. Gov. said.

Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan both called on Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson to resign, following Thursday's release of investigative data into his Dec. 8 DWI crash.

"It's not our role to hire or fire the sheriff of Hennepin County," said the St. Louis Park resident Flanagan Thursday afternoon, while flanked by the governor. "But as a constituent, I would say that it is time for him to resign."

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety released hundreds of files from the investigation earlier that morning, including documents, images, video and audio. They show Hutchinson, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor DWI, was going 125 mph just before he crashed the county-owned vehicle on I-94 in Alexandria around 2:30 a.m. last month.

Read more: Sheriff Hutchinson DWI crash: Key takeaways from newly released investigation files

Records also indicate he insisted to law enforcement on the scene that he wasn't driving, trying to blame the wreck on a cab driver he claimed had been behind the wheel. Investigators found three guns at the scene and open containers of alcohol in the SUV. Witnesses said they saw him crawling away from the crashed vehicle.

Walz cited the "position of responsibility" Hutchinson, as the top law enforcement officer of the state's largest county, is in, and described the incident as a "breach of trust."

"I think most Minnesotans know and most Minnesotans understand that there's consequences for decisions like that," said Walz, who endorsed Hutchinson during his 2018 run for sheriff.

Walz and Flanagan both expressed relief nobody else was hurt in the single-vehicle rollover, and said they hope Hutchinson gets whatever help he needs going forward.

Flanagan also reiterated her stance, saying it "is time for him to step down."

Hutchinson already faced growing calls to resign from a number of local officials, including a majority of the seven Hennepin County commissioners, with many citing his lies to first responders in the immediate aftermath of the wreck.

The sheriff, to this point, has resisted such a move. After news of the crash came out, Hutchinson put out a media release saying he takes full responsibility for his actions, adding he enrolled in an outpatient treatment program to address his issues with alcohol and his overall health.

"This is the first step in the road toward recovery and regaining the trust of the people I work with and the residents of Hennepin County whom I serve," the statement continued. "I have returned to work and will focus on my duties as sheriff."

Hutchinson was sentenced to two years of probation. A 90-day jail sentence will be stayed if he follows the terms of his probation, which include a chemical assessment. He also had to pay $610 in fines. 

PHOTO_2021-12-08_030608_210KB
24
Gallery
24 Images

Next Up

Hutch crash booking photo
MN News

Walz, Flanagan call on Hennepin Co. sheriff to resign

"I would say that it is time for him to resign," the Lt. Gov. said.

line 3 enbridge portage lake hubbard county mn tony webster flickr
MN News

Months after missing deadline, Enbridge says Line 3 aquifer breach is fixed

The company told Bring Me The News it "successfully stopped the flow of groundwater" at the site.

canada bodies found
MN News

Baby, teenager among 4 found dead along MN, Canada border

Authorities believe all four froze to death.

unsplash roller rink skates CROP
Minnesota Life

Former roller rink, tennis courts will become new sports hub

The Wooddale Fun Zone has been closed since spring of 2020.

hibachi daruma
MN Food & Drink

Popular hibachi food truck opens second Twin Cities restaurant

The much-anticipated Daruma opens for takeout Thursday evening.

20211128_Vikings_49ers_REG12_0144 (1)
MN Vikings

What changes are coming to the Vikings' offensive line?

Once again, Minnesota has work to do to figure out its interior spots

Kris Ehresmann
MN News

One of Minnesota's key COVID-19 leaders is retiring

Kris Ehresmann has given more than 30 years of her life to public health in Minnesota.

summit beach park orono
MN News

Plan to develop Orono park on hold after Daytons object

The Dayton family donated the land to the city for the park in the 1970s.

covid nurse doctor hospital wikimedia commons
MN Coronavirus

Child from Twin Cities, school staff member die from COVID

Both deaths were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday.

snow
MN Weather

3 clippers will deliver snow to Minnesota through Tuesday

Clippers move through Friday night, Saturday night and again Monday.

Screen Shot 2022-01-20 at 10.45.51 AM
MN News

Video: Inebriated Sheriff Dave Hutchinson after high-speed crash

Hutchinson was unaware of his location and repeatedly said he wasn't driving.

covid
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, January 20

A Mayo Clinic data scientists believes omicron may have already peaked in parts of Minnesota, though that reality won't show up in the reported cases until at least next week.

Related

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin Co. Sheriff was driving 125 mph before DWI crash, files reveal

Taken together, the files provide a clearer picture of what exactly happened the morning of Dec. 8.

hennepin sheriff hutchinson screengrab facebook
MN News

Growing calls for Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson to resign

Five of the seven county commissioners have called for him to step down.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Charging decision in Hennepin Co. Sheriff DWI case expected next week

Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson was involved in a crash early Wednesday in which he admitted to drinking beforehand.

Screen Shot 2022-01-20 at 10.45.51 AM
MN News

Video: Inebriated Sheriff Dave Hutchinson after high-speed crash

Hutchinson was unaware of his location and repeatedly said he wasn't driving.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin Co. Sheriff injured in rollover, admits to drinking beforehand

The sheriff, in a statement, called it an "inexcusable decision."

Sheriff David Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County Sheriff on recent gun violence: 'It has to stop'

It's been a bloody month in the Twin Cities.

Hutchinson Ramsey County jail - crop
MN News

Questions continue to swirl around Hennepin sheriff over DWI

Dave Hutchinson spoke with several media outlets over the weekend.

Dave Hutchinson
MN News

Hennepin County Sheriff charged with DWI, three other offenses

The sheriff was involved in a rollover crash on his way back from a conference in Alexandria.