At least 1 dead after semi overturns on I-94 near St. Cloud

At least one person is dead after a semi overturned on I-94 just outside of St. Cloud.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday between Exit 160 for Stearns County Road 2 and Exit 164 for MN 23 near St. Joseph, according to MnDOT's travel map. State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said early reports indicated an overturned semi in the median.

At 11:23 a.m. Grabow provided an update, in which he described it as a fatal crash.

MnDOT does not show any closures, though traffic on the eastbound side is slow in the immediate area.

Bring Me The News will update this story when more information is available.