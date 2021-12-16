Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
1 person killed in chain reaction crash involving 6 vehicles on Highway 52

A total of 11 people were involved in the wreck.
One person died in a chain reaction crash involving six vehicles on a wet Minnesota highway.

Three semi-trailers and three passenger vehicles — a 2020 Cadillac CTS, a 2016 Honda Pilot and a 2010 Honda Accord — were all traveling northbound on Highway 52, between Oronoco and Pine Island, around 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, the Minnesota State Patrol says.

The incident report does not explain exactly what led up to the wreck, but all six became involved in a "chain reaction" crash.

Sgt. Troy Christianson told Bring Me The News the State Patrol still has to complete accident reconstruction and talk to witnesses.

A total of 11 people were involved in the collision. At least one person died, though as of Thursday morning the State Patrol has not provided details beyond describing it as a "fatal" crash. The identities of those involved were released shortly after noon Thursday.

Bonita K. Sawyer, a 65-year-old from Rochester, died in the crash. She was a passenger in a 2010 Honda Accord being driven by 67-year-old Debra J. Bieber, who suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys-Rochester.

The State Patrol said road conditions were wet at the time, and the area was blanketed in fog. The crash closed the highway for several hours.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. All 11 people involved were wearing a seat belt.

Here's what has been released so far about the vehicles and individuals involved:

2020 Freightliner Semi truck/trailer

  • Driver: 59-year-old man from Lenoir City, Tennessee, no injuries
  • Passenger: 48-year-old man from Rockford, Tennessee, no injuries

1996 Freightliner Semi truck/trailer

  • Driver: 71-year-old man from St. Paul, non-life threatening injuries

2007 Volvo Semi truck/trailer

  • Driver: 45-year-old man from Rochester, no injuries

2020 Cadillac CTS sedan

  • Driver: 78-year-old man from Rochester, no injuries
  • Passenger: 75-year-old man from Rochester, no injuries

2016 Honda Pilot SUV

  • Driver: 60-year-old man from Blaine, no injuries
  • Passengers: 62-year-old woman from Blaine, and a 28-year-old woman from Blaine, both suffered non-life threatening injuries

2010 Honda Accord sedan

  • Driver: Debra J. Bieber, 67, from Rochester, life-threatening injuries
  • Passenger: Bonita Kay Sawyer, 65, from Rochester, fatal injuries

