At least 9 cities targeted with antisemitic, racist flyers

Multiple communities around the Twin Cities have seen antisemitic and white supremacist notes distributed this summer to residential areas.

Since July 1, the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC) has found flyers distributed in the following areas in the Twin Cities metro:

Minneapolis

St. Paul

St. Louis Park

Hopkins

Edina

North Oaks

New Brighton

Cottage Grove

Arden Hills

The JCRC condemned the acts this week.

“The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas (JCRC) condemns the distribution of noxious propaganda fliers in neighborhoods across the Twin Cities metro area. Compounding this ugly antisemitism is the invasion of tranquil neighborhoods during the night," the civil rights group stated.

The St. Louis Park Police Department and city officials said they are investigating after flyers were distributed in the city this past weekend.

St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano received one of the fliers at his home overnight Sunday into Monday, July 24-25. He called the discovery "disgusting and sad." He added that the acts are having an opposite effect on people than what the person(s) responsible are intending.

“This morning I, and those in my neighborhood, awoke to anti-semitic flyers left at our homes which served as a disgusting and sad reminder that religious-based hate remains a pervasive problem. I’ve been in contact with residents of multiple faiths today and I can tell you that whatever the people spreading these hateful messages think they are accomplishing in dividing people, it’s having the exact opposite effect," Spano said in a statement on Monday.

Similar happenings have occurred over the summer, however, police have not confirmed a connection between each incident. Despite that, the JCRC has attributed these incidents to a national extremist group based in northern California.

The first known instance of antisemitic flyers in the metro this summer was in June in St. Paul, with Sgt. David McCabe telling Bring Me The News that flyers were found at the Newman School-Talmud Torah.

As was first reported by TC Jewfolk, a Reddit user posted a photo of the St. Paul flyer, which shows a revolver crushed in a first over the Israeli flag and the Star of David, opposite of a satanic pentagram. There are also 21 Jewish lobbyists, politicians and lawyers pictured on the page.

The Edina Police Department is still investigating after slurs and other derogatory statements were found written on school tennis courts over the July 16-17 weekend.

On July 10, the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) condemned racist flyers distributed in Lino Lakes. Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes) expressed "zero tolerance for this behavior."

A week before that, on July 3, white supremacist propaganda flyers were distributed around Cottage Grove. The flyers were found in driveways across the city.

"Hate will not be tolerated in Cottage Grove. Period. The information contained in these flyers does not represent what we stand for as a police department or a community," Cottage Grove Police Chief Pete Koerner wrote.

Police in St. Louis Park are asking if anyone has received the flyer to call the department at 952-924-2618. In addition, authorities are asking for video of the person or people responsible, if by chance home security cameras recorded them in the act.