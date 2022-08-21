Man critical after being shot during street robbery in Minneapolis

At least one man was hospitalized after a robbery in Minneapolis’ Venture Village neighborhood ended with a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South just after 2 p.m.

At the scene, they found a man suffering from “potentially life-threatening” gunshot wounds. They administered aid, including a tourniquet, before he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.

An initial investigation found that the victim was walking to his car when he was approached by three men. One of the men pointed a gun at him and demanded his keys and phone.

The victim ran, and shots were fired from the group of three men.

The victim shot back before he was shot and injured. The three men then fled, possibly in a car, according to MPD.

Another man later arrived at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. MPD is investigating to determine if he was also involved in the shooting.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.