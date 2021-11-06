At least one killed in rollover crash on I-494 in Eden Prairie

At least one person has died in a crash on I-494 in Eden Prairie Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that the crash happened on southbound I-494 just north of the Hwy. 212 interchange, and have said to expect delays.

At this stage, it's not clear how many people have died, how many vehicles are involved, and how many are injured.

Traffic cameras show a commercial truck off the road on its roof, with a crane being deployed to retrieve it.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

