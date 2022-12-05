ATF now investigating fire at Lyndale Avenue apartment building

A fire that caused extensive damage to an apartment building on Lyndale Avenue South at the weekend is now under investigation by federal authorities.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced Monday that its National Response Team arrived in Minneapolis to work with local and state authorities on the investigation into the Saturday fire at 2312 Lyndale Ave. S.

A block of the avenue had to be closed off as multiple teams battled the blaze, with people who had been squatting in the building evacuated – with one jumping from the second floor.

The ATF says the fire caused $1.8 million in damage to the four-story apartment complex, with the extensive nature of the damage, including a partial roof and wall collapse, leading to the ATF being called in to provide assistance.

The building is owned by Twin Cities landlord C. David George, another of whose vacant buildings – in Loring Park – was damaged in a fire in September, and was also being used by squatters at the time.

The Star Tribune reports that the city had been trying to buy the Loring Park property from George prior to the fire, with the building subject to a number of concerns raised by local residents.

Southwest Voices wrote an extensive profile of George that included interviews with former tenants of 2312 Lyndale Ave. S. prior to it being condemned in October, who raised a number of issues with its maintenance and condition.

Following Saturday's fire, local residents told FOX 9 there had been a number of break-ins – likely from those seeking shelter – and fires at the building in recent months.

"ATF’s National Response Team is a tremendous asset, and its members bring a wealth of knowledge as well as resources – all to assist local police and fire departments in large-scale fire investigations to help determine the origin and cause of the fire," said Special Agent in Charge William McCrary, of the St. Paul Field Division.

This represents the first call out of the ATF National Response Team (NRT) since 2020, when it was called in a number of times including for damage caused during the civil unrest that followed George Floyd's killing; a major fire at an under construction St. Paul hotel and the Press Bar and Parlor fire in St. Cloud.

Prior to 2020, the NRT hadn't been called to the state since 2004.