Skip to main content
ATF offering $5,000 reward for info on fire at condemned apartment building

ATF offering $5,000 reward for info on fire at condemned apartment building

The building sustained $1.8 million-worth of damage.

Google Streetview

The building sustained $1.8 million-worth of damage.

Federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about destructive fire at a Lyndale Avenue South apartment building at the weekend.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) announced the reward in collaboration with state and local officials Wednesday, after a fire at the condemned building at 2312 Lyndale Ave. S. caused around $1.8 million in damage.

The ATF's National Response Team has been called in to assist the investigation, and in its Wednesday update it said "scene investigators are meticulously working to uncover evidence and to determine the origin and cause of the blaze."

It's also calling for any information from members of the public to help "move the case along more quickly."

The building was reportedly being used by squatters at the time of the fire.

"While we have additional specialized National Response Team personnel present here in Minneapolis, we’re going to leverage that advantage by offering a reward now, before a final determination on the origin and cause of the fire is made," said Special Agent in Charge William McCrary, of the St. Paul Field Division.

"Offering this reward does not mean that any determination as to the cause of the fire has been made. The team is looking at multiple possibilities, and the possibility of accidental, or intentional causes has not been ruled out."

The building is owned by Twin Cities landlord C. David George, another of whose vacant buildings – in Loring Park – was damaged in a fire in September, and was also being used by squatters at the time.

Southwest Voices wrote an extensive profile of George that included interviews with former tenants of 2312 Lyndale Ave. S. prior to it being condemned in October, who raised a number of issues with its maintenance and condition.

Following Saturday's fire, local residents told FOX 9 there had been a number of break-ins – likely from those seeking shelter – and fires at the building in recent months.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477), email ATFTips@atf.gov(link sends e-mail), or via www.ReportIt.com.

Next Up

2312 Lyndale Avenue South
MN News

ATF offering $5,000 reward for info on fire at condemned apartment building

The building sustained $1.8 million-worth of damage.

Screen Shot 2019-12-17 at 11.15.34 AM
MN News

BCA IDs officer in fatal St. Paul shooting, says there was 'exchange of fire'

The sergeant has been an officer for 10 years.

UgstadRoadJunction
MN News

Charges: Teen speeding before crash that killed mother, injured her son

The teenager was driving at speeds between 72-89 mph at the time of the crash.

Northland Vapor in Moorhead, Minn.
MN News

Northland Vapor calls St. Paul regulators 'overzealous' in lawsuit over THC sales

The small Minnesota business said the lawsuit was "misleading" and "shameful."

image
MN Food & Drink

Excelsior chocolate shop ransacked by thieves to reopen

Truffle Hill will reopen to the public on Friday.

https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/OPA/newsreleases/2022/11/SOLWHDPSSI%20FILINGS.pdf
MN News

Company agrees to changes after child workers found in MN meat plants

An investigation found children ages 13-17 working hazardous jobs at the plants.

soda-g7792ca8e9_1280
MN Business

Drinks can company to lay off almost 100 workers, close St. Paul plant

State authorities were informed of the impending closure.

MinceyMug
MN News

Suspect in Minneapolis bar killing charged with weapons crime

The suspect has not been charged with murder in the case as of Wednesday.

snow, blowing snow
MN Weather

A monster storm is coming next week: What will happen?

What we know with high confidence at this point is that there will be a monster storm in the central U.S. by the early and middle part of next week.

police lights
MN News

Boy safe after kidnapping by non-custodial parent in Mankato

The search prompted the temporary shutdown of I-35 Tuesday night.

Screen Shot 2022-12-07 at 9.49.12 AM
MN News

Search for group who stole 13 guns, ammo, vehicles on Thanksgiving

The theft happened at a home near Belle Plaine.

Mugshots
MN News

11 face charges after being found 'exploring' Fridley sewer system

A 911 caller reported seeing a group removing a manhole cover Monday night.

Related

Screen Shot 2022-12-05 at 2.53.55 PM
MN News

ATF now investigating fire at Lyndale Avenue apartment building

It was the second fire at a vacant building owned by the same landlord that was being used by squatters in the past few months.

Screen Shot 2020-06-08 at 12.00.36 PM
MN News

ATF now offering $5,000 reward to ID suspect in St. Paul arsons

The St. Paul ATF is offering $5,000 for information leading to his arrest

Minneapolis Fire Department
MN News

One injured after leaping from burning vacant building in Minneapolis

Authorities say the building is known to be used by squatters.

Mena Dyaha Yousif and Jose Felan
MN News

ATF says couple wanted over St. Paul riot arsons are on the run

Rewards totaling $10,000 are being offered to find them.

ATF arsons
MN News

Gallery: ATF seeking persons of interest in arsons during riots

The ATF is assisting St. Paul's police and fire departments with their investigations.

John H Stevens House
MN News

Fire at historic Stevens House museum for third time since Aug. 30

The fire was reported early Saturday morning.

ATf arsons (1)
MN News

Gallery: ATF trying to ID more persons of interest in Twin Cities riots

They are wanted for questioning over a series of fires in Minneapolis.

Screen Shot 2022-02-12 at 2.05.17 PM
MN News

Barbershop, apartments deemed 'uninhabitable' following fire

The building contains residential units and a barber shop.