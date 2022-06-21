Attempted kidnapping of toddler at Brooklyn Park McDonald's

Brooklyn Park police are investigating an attempted kidnapping of a 3-year-old child Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened inside McDonald's in the 1400 block of 85th Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, a 911 caller said a man had grabbed her 3-year-old child and "indicated he was going to take the child."

The suspect allegedly stole a cell phone from the child and fled the business on a bicycle after the child screamed, police stated.

The suspect is described as a young Black man wearing a black t-shirt and gray shorts. He was last seen fleeing eastbound on a dark colored BMX bike.

Anyone who knows the suspect or believes they might have information about the incident is asked to call 911 or submit a text message tip to 847411.