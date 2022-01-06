Skip to main content

Attorney General Keith Ellison tests positive for COVID-19, reports mild symptoms

He tested positive when he was set to fly home to Minnesota after visiting family.
Keith Ellison

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has tested positive for COVID-19 while traveling out of the country to visit family.

According to a Wednesday statement from Ellison’s office, he is experiencing “mild” symptoms and self-isolating until he can travel back to Minnesota. He's working remotely. 

He tested positive for COVID after taking a mandatory test required to fly back to Minnesota. 

“I was surprised to find that it was positive, because up to that point, I had experienced no symptoms. Since then, I have developed mild symptoms but nothing worse than a mild cold,” Ellison said on Wednesday.

Ellison credits being fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as having received a booster dose, for his mild symptoms.

"I’m very grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted. The science is clear: vaccines and booster shots make COVID symptoms mild and manageable for most of us if we do contract the virus. My case is more proof of that,” he said.

In April of last year, Ellison’s mother died of complications due to COVID-19

