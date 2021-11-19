AG settles lawsuits with 2 MN restaurants that violated COVID orders

Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Attorney general settles lawsuits with 2 Minnesota restaurants that violated COVID orders
Publish date:

Attorney general settles lawsuits with 2 Minnesota restaurants that violated COVID orders

They were ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars to the state.
Author:

Credit: Boardwalk Bar and Grill, Facebook

They were ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars to the state.

Attorney General Keith Ellison's office has settled pandemic-related lawsuits against two Minnesota restaurants accused of violating Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders. 

The central Minnesota chain Shady's and Boardway Bar and Grill in East Grand Forks were among the businesses the state took action against during the COVID-19 pandemic, and they've both agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to resolve the lawsuits. 

“The vast majority of restaurants and businesses around the state complied with the governor’s orders: they put the health and safety of their customers and community ahead of their profits, and I thank them for it," Ellison said in a statement. "They should not suffer unfair and illegal competition from other businesses just because they did the right thing. We continue to be committed to holding accountable those entities that put public safety at risk. I am pleased that these businesses finally chose to take responsibility for their actions."

Ellison's office settled its lawsuit against Shady's, which has six locations in Stearns, Benton and Todd counties, with the chain agreeing to pay $30,000 to the State of Minnesota for threatening to violate an executive order, per the consent judgement filed earlier this month

This settlement stems from Shady's widely publicizing threats to host hundreds of people for a reopening party in violation of an executive order that prohibited such activities. Ellison's office filed its first complaint in  May 2020, at which point the state obtained a temporary restraining order to prevent Shady's illegal reopening party. 

According to Ellison's office: 

"Shady’s brought counterclaims against the governor and other state officials, all of which were dismissed following opposition from the Attorney General’s Office. In August 2021, the Attorney General’s Office won summary judgment on its claims and was permitted to seek fees for its litigation costs."

As for the Boardwalk Bar and Grill, a consent judgement last month requires the restaurant to pay $25,000 for violating Gov. Walz's four-week dial back of restrictions last winter, as COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths were spiking statewide.

The attorney's office filed a lawsuit against Boardwalk for opening to in-person dining in December 2020. Ellison's office later won a temporary injunction. 

The restaurant was also required to serve a 30-day suspension of its liquor and food and beverage licenses in separate settlements with the Minnesota Departments of Public Safety and Health. 

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Next Up

bentleyville lights duluth 2020 - Kristian's Photos Flickr
Minnesota Life

Welcome back, Bentleyville: Beloved Tour of Lights returns

The Duluth event is back to being a walkthrough show this year.

Lake COuntry Power linemen photo - 11.17.21
MN News

Woman rescued from icy water by men who spotted overturned car

Her car hit a slick spot, went off the road, and flipped — landing in 4 feet of water.

Randall Smith
MN News

Beloved civil rights activist, restaurant manager ID'd as fatal shooting victim

Smith was fatally shot in Minneapolis Wednesday.

Screen Shot 2020-08-01 at 9.18.10 AM
MN News

Felon gets 14.5 years in prison following road rage incident

Authorities found drugs and weapons in his truck following the crash.

765-Wild-Oak-Trail-Independence-MN-55359-6111931-image5
MN Property

Gallery: Independence estate features guest house, pool

It's on the market for $2.6 million.

kilen woods state park - flickr - tony webster
Minnesota Life

Take a hike! Free admission to MN State Parks on Black Friday

The annual promotion returns for the seventh year in a row.

boardwalk bar and grill - east grand forks
MN Coronavirus

AG settles lawsuits with 2 MN restaurants that violated COVID orders

They were ordered to pay tens of thousands of dollars to the state.

Mike Curry
MN Coronavirus

Buffalo High School teacher, father-of-8 in ICU battling COVID-19

His family said he took a "turn for the worse" and was admitted to a critical care unit this week.

Lisa Budeau Valley News Live morning broadcast 11.15.21 screengrab
TV, Movies and The Arts

Mystery surrounds exit of popular morning anchor Lisa Budeau

Budeau has been a staple in the Fargo-Moorhead area for many years.

st. paul athletic club
MN Property

St. Paul Athletic Club in downtown St. Paul closes for good

The building is slated to become a wedding event center and hotel.

covid
MN Coronavirus

COVID crisis: Almost 60 MN hospitals don't have ICU beds available

Many Minnesota hospitals are completely full with ICU and non-ICU patients.

state patrol
MN News

Bemidji driver, 21, killed after leaving highway and hitting culvert

A passenger, also 21 years old, was injured in the one-vehicle wreck.

Related

restaurant
MN Food & Drink

Monticello restaurant will pay profits to state after violating COVID order

The Minnesota Attorney General's Office has settled a lawsuit it filed against Cornerstone Cafe in Monticello

hookah
MN Coronavirus

AG Ellison settles lawsuit with hookah lounge after it violated Walz's executive orders

Hookah Hideout in Little Canada agreed to pay a $4,000 to the state.

the interchange
MN Food & Drink

MN health department sues 2 restaurants for operating without a license

The restaurants in Albert Lea and Milaca had their licenses revoked after they violated the governor's COVID-19 executive orders.

Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville.
MN Food & Drink

Here's a list of businesses the state has taken action against for violating COVID rules

As of Dec. 31, 2020, the state has taken action against more than 20 businesses that defied Gov. Walz's executive orders.

bar
MN Food & Drink

2 more bars see licenses suspended after violating COVID rules

Gov. Walz on Wednesday will announce loosened restrictions on indoor dining.

Bar beer
MN Coronavirus

Three more bars subject of lawsuits for violating COVID-19 rules

They are the latest to be sued by the Attorney General's Office.

Screen Shot 2021-01-09 at 8.21.11 AM
MN Coronavirus

2nd MN restaurant found in contempt of court for violating Walz order

The Interchange in Albert Lea was found in contempt of court by Freeborn County District Court.

Screen Shot 2020-04-17 at 2.58.26 PM
MN Coronavirus

Walz's order makes it easier for attorney general to investigate COVID-19 violations

The order gives the AG, county attorneys and city attorneys the ability to investigate violations and recoup costs.