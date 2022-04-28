Skip to main content
Audit: Antisemitic incidents rose 226% in Minnesota last year

The Anti-Defamation League's data shows staggering increases nationwide.

Anti-Defamation League map showing the number of antisemitic incidents recorded in the U.S. by state in 2021.

Antisemitic incidents in Minnesota rose 226% last year compared to 2020, according to new data from the Anti-Defamation League. 

The ADL's annual audit recorded 2,223 antisemitic incidents nationwide, marking the highest number of incidents ever recorded in the organization's history. 

In Minnesota, 68 incidents of harassment and seven incidents of vandalism were recorded in 2021, representing a 226% increase compared to the 23 total incidents in 2020, and more than double the 37 total incidents in 2019.

Nationwide, acts of harassment targeting Jewish people with antisemitic conspiracy theories, slurs or stereotypes were up 43%, according to ADL. Antisemitic assaults increased 167%, and vandalism – which most commonly involved swastika graffiti – rose 14%. 

The report also found antisemitic incidents surged in May during the military conflict between Israel and Hamas. Many of the incidents were tied to known extremist groups. 

ADL's Midwest region summarized antisemitic incident trends in the Midwest: 

  • Illinois – 15% increase from 2020 to 2021 (46 to 53), a 430% increase from 2016 (10 to 53)
  • Indiana – 6% decrease from 2020 to 2021 (17 to 16), a 266% increase from 2016 (6 to 16)
  • Minnesota – 226% increase from 2020 to 2021 (23 to 75), a 375% increase from 2016 (20 to 75)
  • North Dakota – 100% increase from 2020 to 2021 (0 to 1), equal to increase from incidents in 2016
  • South Dakota – 600% increase from 2020 to 2021 (1 to 7), a 700% increase from 2016 (0 to 7)
  • Wisconsin – 10% increase from 2020 to 2021 (21 to 23), a 5% increase from 2016 (22 to 23)
