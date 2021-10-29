Man charged with helping juveniles rob, fatally beat 75-year-old

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva. Mower County Jail

An 18-year-old is accused of helping three others rob and assault a 75-year-old man, with the group fleeing the scene and leaving the victim to die.

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, of Austin, Minnesota, was charged Thursday with aiding and abetting three different crimes: second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and first-degree assault. Silva, the charges allege, was one of four young males involved in the fatal beating of William Hall earlier this month.

Hall was found dead on the floor of his greenhouse on Oct. 13 by the people who'd come to deliver his food, the charges state. A neighbor also noted a brandy bottle on their property, matching the brand Hall preferred, along with a holster. And Hall's adult children's later told police they couldn't find some of their father's items, including a .22 caliber revolver.

The medical examiner said Hall died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries, which resulted in fractured ribs and internal bleeding.

At least two of the other suspects authorities say were involved in Hall's death are juveniles, with one just 12 years old. They are identified in the criminal complaint only by their initials. Bring Me The News has reached out to the Mower County Attorney's Office for more information.

Silva made his first court appearance Friday morning, and was granted an order for a public defender. His next court appearance is set for Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.

Hall, in an obituary, is remembered as an avid outdoorsman, "from bird watching and hunting to exploring with grandkids. He loved fishing, boating, camping, traveling, and playing bingo. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and supported them in all of their activities. ... He found happiness in the simple things in life and taught others to do the same."

Here's what the criminal charges against Silva allege