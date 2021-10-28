Skip to main content
October 28, 2021
Austin police say teens beat 75-year-old man in his home, left him to die
Publish date:

Austin police say teens beat 75-year-old man in his home, left him to die

His body was found the next day by the people who delivered his meals.
Author:

Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash

Police believe a group of teens assaulted a 75-year-old man in his home, leaving him to die while running off with stolen items.

William Hall was founded dead in his Austin home on Oct. 13 by the people who delivered his meals, the Austin Police Department said Thursday. What had happened was initially a mystery, until a worried neighbor approached officers on the scene.

The neighbor's security cameras had captured several young men nearby one day earlier, and even picked up audio suggesting Hall and the young men had gotten into some sort of confrontation. The neighbor also found a couple of items they believed were Hall's (a brandy bottle and a holster) on their property.

Later, Hall's family members told police they hadn't been able to locate some of his belongings, including a gun.

The Austin Police Department said investigators used the surveillance footage to identify the suspects, and interviews to piece together what may have happened.

They believe several young men went to Hall's home to steal from him. When the suspects encountered Hall, they pushed him down, police said. As he tried to get back up, he was then hit in the face.

The attack left Hall with serious injuries. Police said they believe the suspects then rifled through his home, taking some items then  running from the scene — leaving Hall for dead.

Hall's body was found the next day.

Sign up: Subscribe to our BREAKING NEWS newsletters

Investigators arrested three people in connection with the incident: Two juveniles, whose names have been withheld, and an 18-year-old Austin man. He has not yet been charged with a crime, but was booked into Mower County Jail Wednesday. 

The police department said it believes murder, aggravated robbery and assault charges could all be considered.

(Bring Me The News does not typically name suspects before they have been charged.)

An obituary for Hall says he was born in Austin, had a wide range of interests and "lived life to the fullest measure."

"Bill loved anything to do with nature, from bird watching and hunting to exploring with grandkids," it reads. "He loved fishing, boating, camping, traveling, and playing bingo. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and supported them in all of their activities. ... He found happiness in the simple things in life and taught others to do the same."

Next Up

police tape
MN News

Austin police say teens beat 75-year-old man in his home, left him to die

His body was found the next day by the people who delivered his meals.

walmart price glitch screengrab
MN Shopping

Walmart.com price glitch drops hundreds of items below $1

Products that would normally go for hundreds of dollars were listed for pennies.

masks, schools
MN Coronavirus

State reveals which MN schools have had the most COVID-19 cases

The data is recorded in two-week increments and is displayed within specific ranges.

Pixabay - water surface
MN News

Body of man pulled from pond in Le Sueur County

He's been identified as a resident of a nearby assisted-living facility.

Pixabay - firefighter helmet
MN News

Victims of house explosion ID'd as husband and wife

One was killed and the other severely injured in the Wednesday morning explosion.

Police chief Arradondo - 2021.10.27
MN News

Mpls. council president files ethics complaint against Arradondo, Frey

At the heart of the complaint is the chief's news conference about Ballot Question 2.

Screen Shot 2021-10-28 at 12.20.52 PM
MN Coronavirus

COVID-19 case rate drops in 75 of 87 Minnesota counties

Transmission levels are still high throughout Minnesota.

helicopter-186718_1280
MN News

Man, 62, dies after his truck leaves road, hits tree

The Wisconsin man died after being airlifted to Regions Hospital.

pexels - beer buy fridge store liquor
MN News

Municipal liquor stores in 24 MN cities could be in jeopardy

These sites reported losses in two of the last three years, triggering a mandatory hearing.

Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

2 Minnesota Wild players test positive for COVID-19

Both players will be unavailable Thursday night when the Wild face the expansion Kraken.

coronavirus, COVID-19 test
MN Coronavirus

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, October 28

The latest from the state.

Target deals weekly ad - 10.31.2021
MN Shopping

Target reveals first Black Friday deals, available next week

There are some steep discounts to be had, even though Black Friday is nearly a month away.

Related

jeremy jones richardson - pine county
MN News

Charges: Man broke into friend's home, killed him with his cane

Pieces of the victim's cane were found on his back, charges say.

MN News

Charges: 2 women planned home invasion that left 19-year-old dead

Corey Elder died from a gunshot wound to his head and neck.

Gennie Marie Kingbird
MN News

Charges: Minnesota man beat his wife, left her dying in the snow

The woman was found face down in the snow and died at a hospital.

Screen Shot 2021-05-27 at 11.04.26 AM
MN News

Mother charged with beating daughter to death ruled incompetent

The case against the Woodbury woman will be put "indeterminately suspended."

MN News

Authorities say man shot by St. Paul police had gun; mother says he didn't deserve to die

Cordale Handy was shot by police officers who responded to a domestic situation.

MN News

Police: Suspects point gun at, choke 75-year-old in home invasion

Julio Cesar Guadalupe Rodriguez
MN News

'He saved their lives': Austin mourns teen who died protecting family

Julio Cesar Guadalupe Rodriguez was killed in a domestic dispute.

police tape, crime scene
MN News

Son dies after father finds him gravely injured in his Lino Lakes home.

The father says two people were leaving the property when he arrived home.