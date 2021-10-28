Austin police say teens beat 75-year-old man in his home, left him to die

Police believe a group of teens assaulted a 75-year-old man in his home, leaving him to die while running off with stolen items.

William Hall was founded dead in his Austin home on Oct. 13 by the people who delivered his meals, the Austin Police Department said Thursday. What had happened was initially a mystery, until a worried neighbor approached officers on the scene.

The neighbor's security cameras had captured several young men nearby one day earlier, and even picked up audio suggesting Hall and the young men had gotten into some sort of confrontation. The neighbor also found a couple of items they believed were Hall's (a brandy bottle and a holster) on their property.

Later, Hall's family members told police they hadn't been able to locate some of his belongings, including a gun.

The Austin Police Department said investigators used the surveillance footage to identify the suspects, and interviews to piece together what may have happened.

They believe several young men went to Hall's home to steal from him. When the suspects encountered Hall, they pushed him down, police said. As he tried to get back up, he was then hit in the face.

The attack left Hall with serious injuries. Police said they believe the suspects then rifled through his home, taking some items then running from the scene — leaving Hall for dead.

Hall's body was found the next day.

Investigators arrested three people in connection with the incident: Two juveniles, whose names have been withheld, and an 18-year-old Austin man. He has not yet been charged with a crime, but was booked into Mower County Jail Wednesday.

The police department said it believes murder, aggravated robbery and assault charges could all be considered.

An obituary for Hall says he was born in Austin, had a wide range of interests and "lived life to the fullest measure."

"Bill loved anything to do with nature, from bird watching and hunting to exploring with grandkids," it reads. "He loved fishing, boating, camping, traveling, and playing bingo. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and supported them in all of their activities. ... He found happiness in the simple things in life and taught others to do the same."