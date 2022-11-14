Skip to main content
Fatal crash involving school bus on Hwy. 62 in southwest Twin Cities

Nobody on the bus was hurt.

Authorities are currently at the scene of a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle on Hwy. 62 on the border of Minnetonka and Eden Prairie.

The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that at least one person has died in the collision between the bus and a black car near Shady Oak Road. None of the children on the bus were injured.

Traffic cameras at 4:20 p.m. showed multiple ambulances at the scene on the highway, with the bus and black vehicle in the median following a collision that has left the bus with damage to the front.

The scanner account MN Crime reports that there were more than a dozen children on board the bus at the time.

There are delays on the highway currently, with it being reduced to one lane each direction in the area of the crash.

