Authorities detail chaotic scene in Melrose after burglary suspect fled traffic stop

The suspect allegedly crashed into a building before continuing to run.

A man suspected in two burglaries fled a traffic stop, crashed his vehicle into a building, ran on foot and hid inside a box truck before his arrest Tuesday in Melrose, according to Stearns County authorities.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office detailed the chaotic incident in a press release, stating charges pending in the case include burglary, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, DWI, tampering with a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Eden Valley man, suffered "very minor injuries" when he crashed his vehicle and is currently jailed, the agency said.

The incident began to unfold between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday morning when authorities received two burglary complaints and a suspicious person complaint in Melrose Township and the neighboring Millwood Township.

The sheriff's office said deputies identified the possible suspect and spotted him leaving a home in Melrose Township.

In the City of Melrose, a deputy and police officer conducted a traffic stop on the suspect's vehicle and attempted to detain him in connection with the burglaries.

Authorities allege the suspect then fled from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed into downtown Melrose.

Law enforcement did not pursue the vehicle, the sheriff's office said. However, the suspect continued on at a high rate of speed and lost control while attempting to turn onto Main Street from County Road 13.

After crashing into a light pole and building, the suspect allegedly fled on foot.

The sheriff's office said a K9 unit tracked the suspect to a box truck just south of the crash scene.

The suspect allegedly refused to comply with orders to come out of the truck and chemical irritants and a "non-lethal launcher" were deployed.

The suspect then surrendered without further incident, the agency said, and was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being booked into jail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.